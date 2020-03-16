Janesville activates emergency response center

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- The City of Janeville has activated its Emergency Operations Center to help city officials manage the coronavirus outbreak. As they plan their response, the officials plan to prioritize their police, fire, sanitation, and engineering services.
Currently, they ask everyone to limit their visits to City Hall and make payments at their dropbox on Wall Street or online. Questions about billing can go to: 608-755-3090
The City has also set up a website detailing its response. It is available here.
At this time, the following City services have been affected:
- All Recreation Programming has been cancelled until further notice
- Any previously permitted private pavilion rentals have been cancelled.
- Previously approved public gatherings or public events of 50 people or more will be contacted to cancel and permits pulled per the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation.
- The Janesville Ice Arena has been closed until further notice.
- All Senior Center programming has been cancelled and the Senior Center is closed until further notice.
- The Hedberg Public Library will be closed until at least April 5.
- Visits and tours at all Janesville Fire Stations are cancelled for the time being.