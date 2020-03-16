Janesville activates emergency response center

The City of Janeville has activated its Emergency Operations Center to help city officials manage the coronavirus outbreak. As they plan their response, the officials plan to prioritize their police, fire, sanitation, and engineering services.

Currently, they ask everyone to limit their visits to City Hall and make payments at their dropbox on Wall Street or online. Questions about billing can go to: 608-755-3090

The City has also set up a website detailing its response. It is available here.

At this time, the following City services have been affected: