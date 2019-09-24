Janesville artist transforms concrete into a canvas

A Janesville artist is using her concrete patio in her backyard as her canvas. Amy Goike uses chalk to create beautiful and colorful works of art.

“Yeah I’m not really sure how this chalk thing escalated so much. I was thinking about it and I think because it’s so calming and relaxing to me to do this,” said Goike.

Goike says she started creating chalk art in 2015 shortly after her second child, Landon, was born. She says she used that time to clear her mind and regroup.

“The other thing it taught me is I have a little more of an eye for detail,” she said.

Goike mainly draws characters from popular children’s books. The day NBC15 stopped by, she was drawing the cover from the book “Where The Wild Things Are”.

Once the artwork is complete, Goike likes to put 7-year-old Ellie and 4-year-old Landon next to the drawing for a photo.

“So I’ve done the Lorax and the Cat in the Hat. (I do) a lot of Dr. Seuss (characters) because his pictures are whimsical and fun. Then I try and figure how I am going to incorporate the kids into this,”

Goike is also using her talent to encourage her kids you’re never too old to have some fun. “I want them to see that when you like to do something, you should just do it. Even if you’re a grown-up who likes to do lots of chalk,” she said with a laugh.

Believe it or not, Goike has no formal art training. She mainly considers herself a “doodler”.

You can check out Goike’s creations on her Instagram page @backyardchalking.

