Janesville attempted armed robbery

The Janesville Police Department is investigating an overnight attempted armed robbery.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. at the Stop-N-Go in the 2500 block of East Milwaukee.

A report came in that a man armed with a handgun attempted to steal money from a woman who was working on the north side of the business.

Further investigation revealed the victim knew the suspect and this was not a random act.

A suspect has been identified, but he has not been located yet. The investigation is still ongoing.