Janesville business owner starts Facebook page, creating a platform for others

To help other businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, A Janesville business owner helped start a Facebook group to create a platform for others to post on.

Courtesy: Katie Myers

Katie Myers, a new insurance agent in the area, said she wanted to be a good neighbor to other businesses trying to make it through just like her.

She said she started the page on Tues. for those in the Rock Co. area, and now it has more than 2,000 members.

"I hope that after this is all over, that it continues to be a place where people come to find out how to support local businesses, I think this is a really challenging time, but it's great to see how people are banding together to support one another," she said.

To join the group, search 'Janesville Rock Co. Supporting Local Business through COVID-19.' Businesses post about deals, specials and more.