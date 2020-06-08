Janesville businesses can now apply for new loans amid pandemic

Janesville businesses can now apply for 'micro' loans to help them amid the pandemic.

The City of Janesville says the Micro Loan Program will offer loans to cover several expenses affected by COVID-19, including: rent or mortgage payments, payment of utilities or supplies, acquisition of materials or supplies, purchase order fulfillment, equipment and marketing.

In order to get a loan, businesses must be eligible for the following:

For profit businesses with 20 or fewer employees with revenues less than $500,000 annually and physically located within the City of Janesville./li>

Businesses must be considered in good standing and be independently owned./li>

Businesses must not have qualified for and received the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Assistance Loan (EIDL) or the Rock County Emergency Small Business Loan Fund (SBLF)./li>

For more information, head to the city's website here.

