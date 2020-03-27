Janesville chief: Violent crash led to man pulling out knife, before officer shot and injured him

A "particularly violent crash" led to a suspect to draw a knife, prompting a Janesville police officer to shoot and injure him in the city's first officer-involved shooting since 2014, according to the department's Chief on Friday.

Chief David Moore provided updates during a virtual press conference, about 24 hours after the incident happened, at U.S. Highway 14/Humes Rd. and Interstate 39/90 on Thursday.

Janesville police shoot knife-wielding man, incident closes US-14

Chief Moore said the incident began when the suspect's vehicle, which was pulling a trailer, crashed "violently" just before 3 p.m. The truck sustained "substantial damage" from the impact, the chief adds.

The suspect then got out of his vehicle and drew a knife in view of a single Janesville police officer as well as civilians, according to Moore.

Moore says the officer tried "verbal persuasion" and "multiple less lethal methods" to apprehend the suspect.

But the Chief says the suspect continued to threaten the officer.

That's when the Janesville officer shot the suspect. The officer performed life-saving measures on the injured suspect until an ambulance arrived, which brought the man to the hospital. The suspect is expected to survive the gunshot wound, according to the first release sent to news media after the incident on Thursday.

Moore did not release the names of the involved police officer and the suspect.

The police officer is identified as a 26-year-old male and a 4-year veteran of the force. He is now on administrative duty as is customary following an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect is described as a 27-year-old man. He is not a Wisconsin resident, according to Moore.

The chief says at this time no motive has been identified for the suspect's actions.

The Division of Criminal Investigations is now investigating the shooting.

Chief Moore adds that the last officer-involved shooting for the Janesville Police Department was in 2014 - six years ago.