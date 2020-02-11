Janesville community mourns loss of 2 mothers killed in homicide

The Janesville community held a candlelight vigil for two mothers killed in a homicide on Monday.

Family and friends mourned the loss of Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, near the site of the killing by the TA Truck Service in Janesville Tuesday night.

WATCH: A Facebook Live taken at the vigil Tuesday night:



Authorities on Tuesday morning identified the two women, after a preliminary autopsy found that they both died from "homicidal firearm related trauma."

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case.

