Janesville couple receives messages of love in the mail for their 50th wedding anniversary

A Janesville couple is celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Bill and Jen Stoll had to cancel anniversary plans because of the coronavirus outbreak and couldn’t go out or be with loved ones on their special day so their daughter thought of an idea.

She posted to social media asking friends to send cards so Bill and Jen would have something to look forward to each day in the mail. The couple is thrilled to have already received some well wishes. A P.O. Box has been set up for anyone who wants to send message of love to the Stolls.

You can send your card to:

Bill and Jean Stoll

PO Box 253

Janesville, Wisconsin 53547-253

