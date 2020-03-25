Janesville declares state of emergency

The City of Janesville has officially declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and across the country.

“It is now time to implement a State of Emergency declaration in the City of Janesville,” City Manager Mark Freitag said. “I am confident in the City’s Emergency Management Team and all City employees who continue to serve their community during this challenging time.”

As of March 25, three people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health Services.

In its statement announcing the emergency, city officials explained the declaration will make them eligible for state and federal assistance and the ability to react more quickly.

The City is currently under a Level Two Emergency Operations which reduces its non-essential services and staffing, but maintains core services like police and fire response.

The move means Freitag will be able to buy items and strike deals that he would normally need the city council to approve. The City can change internal policies as well to streamline their response capability. It also provides the city manager with a greater ability to make time sensitive decisions regarding management and staff.

The Janesville City Council has the ability to approve, amend, or repeal the declaration at a special city council meeting.

