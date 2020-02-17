Janesville double homicide suspect to appear in IL court Tuesday

The man accused of killing two Janesville mothers is scheduled to be in an Illinois courtroom on Tuesday.

According to online inmate records for Marcus Randle-El, he is schedule to be in Cook County Court Branch 98 on Tuesday. The branch deals with fugitive warrants.

The 33-year-old turned himself into the Chicago Police Department on Saturday afternoon. Members of the Janesville Police Department were on hand at the time. Police said Randle-El did not confess to the crime.

The former UW-Madison football player is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he returns to Wisconsin.

On Feb. 10, 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

According to Janesville police, Randle-El allegedly drove off in McAdory's SUV, which was later found along I-294, in Justice, Illinois, which is about 30 miles northwest of Randle-El's hometown of Homewood, Illinois, along that Interstate.

During a press conference on Saturday, investigators said the murder weapon has not been recovered and a motive was not released.

