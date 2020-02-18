Janesville double homicide suspect waives extradition to Wisconsin

The man accused of killing two Janesville woman just over a week ago waived extradition to Wisconsin during his court appearance in Illinois on Tuesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office confirms.

Marcus Randle El had turned himself in Saturday afternoon at a Chicago police station. Members of the Janesville Police Department were on hand at the time for the arrest.

He was slated to appear Tuesday in a Cook County courtroom that focused on fugitive warrants. Authorities have not said when he will be transported to Rock County.

When he arrives, the former UW-Madison football player is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to Janesville police, 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Randle-El allegedly drove off in McAdory's SUV, which was later found along I-294, in Justice, Illinois, which is about 30 miles northwest of Randle-El's hometown of Homewood, Illinois, along that Interstate.

During a press conference on Saturday, investigators said the murder weapon has not been recovered and a motive was not released.