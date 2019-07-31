Janesville elementary school collects donations for families displaced by fire

A Janesville elementary school is stepping up to help two students and their families in need.

On Sunday, an apartment complex on Holiday Drive caught on fire. The building is a total loss and 12 families lost pretty much everything. Two of those families have students enrolled at Monroe Elementary School on Pontiac Drive.

“I sent emails to families, got it out on social media and said ‘hey this is what the families need immediately what can we do as a school community?’ and then of course, as always, our school community responded,” said Becky Lee, an employee at Monroe.

From 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., people poured into the school to drop off clothes, toiletries, toys, and so much more.

“I’m a little overwhelmed by the generosity not just from the Monroe community but from the Janesville community,” said Lee.

Judy Wiskia donated to the cause. She had two grandchildren graduate from Monroe and felt compelled to give back.

“It was very sad because knowing that that happens to people that is just too bad. But I guess that is a part of life, so we help each other,”

Lee says this donation drive has really touched her heart.

"One of the families that has received donations and assistance from our school in the past actually came in and donated today,” she said. “And that was a moment for me that let us know that all the efforts that we put really help families,”

“We take care of each other and no one gets left behind,” added Lee.

All the donations will go to the two families in need. Anything leftover will go towards the rest of the families displaced by the fire. Anything left over after that will be donated to the American Red Cross.

