Janesville elementary school sees increase in attendance after home visits

One Janesville elementary school is helping students struggling to make it to school by personally connecting with their families.

Jackson Elementary and the Janesville Police Dept. partnered to create a pilot program called Promoting Attendance for Children and Teens (PACT).

School staff identified students who had missed between 18 and 92 days of school and started visiting their homes over the summer.

Principal Kristen Moisson said she, the school social worker and school resource officer started going to homes to see how to best support the family over summer break.

“Sometimes it's as simple as changing a bus route for a child or the time the bus picks up a child. Sometimes it's bringing an alarm clock to a family or giving them a wake up phone call in the morning,” she said.

After starting those visits, the school saw improvement and reports attendance went up by 58 percent at the start of this school compared to last. The improvement in attendance reached as high as 79 percent in November.

“We are able to wrap the child and family in our arms and support their child getting to school, and I think everyone wins at that point,” she said.

Jackson Elementary School Social Worker Meghan Everhart now checks in on 70 students daily at school in addition to periodically going to students’ homes.

"I make it a big deal if they are here for a whole week. I make it a big deal because, for some families, it's huge,” she said.

Moisson said over the years, missed school days kept adding up for some students.

"We have a couple students who are in third and fourth grade that have missed well over 200 days of school, and that is a full school year,” she said.

Everhart said just the daily check-ins can make all the difference.

“They just want another person to know that they are here and that they are important,” Everhart said.

