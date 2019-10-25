Janesville farmer joins Gov. Evers's task force on climate change

A Janesville man is hoping to bring his lifelong experiences on the farm as a member of Gov. Tony Evers’s task force on climate change.

Doug Rebout, from Roger Rebout & Sons Farms, belongs in the 31-member task force. The group was created last Thursday, a result of Gov. Tony Evers signing Executive Order 52.

The executive order calls climate change “a grave threat to the health, safety, and economic well-being of people and communities throughout the State of Wisconsin.”

On climate change, Rebout said he believes “there is something going on.” He said he has an open mind and wants to learn more.

John Young, the director of the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, said that winters have been getting shorter. He said the trend is “clear” starting in 1976.

As a farmer, Rebout said he can offer personal stories to contribute to the task force. The task force is made up of individuals around Wisconsin, from different professional backgrounds.

“Being on this task force gives me an opportunity to say, ‘This is what we’re doing on the farm,’” Rebout said. “’This is what we’re doing to mitigate any chances of climate change.’”

According to the executive order, the task force will also host public meetings and consult with tribal governments. The members will report their findings and recommendations to Gov. Evers by August 2020.

