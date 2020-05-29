Janesville father fires gun into air to scare off strangers threatening his son

A Janesville resident says he was forced to fire several rounds into the air to fend off a group of people who had followed his son home and threatened him.

The Janesville Police Department said in a news release that officers were sent to the 1900 block of Hoover Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots being fired.

There a resident told officers that he had fired a few rounds from a handgun into the air, in order to scare off another man driving a white van who had threatened his son.

In a potentially related incident a little over an hour later, officers were sent sent to 164 South Academy Street, where they found a man in a similar white van who was yelling at people "for no reason," according to the news release.

That man, identified as Ricardo Moreno, was showing signs of being "extremely intoxicated" and refused field sobriety tests and resisted officers, police say.

Officers eventually used tasers on Moreno and then took him into custody.

Detectives are investigating the shots fired incident and if Moreno was involved.

Moreno was arrested for 6th Offense OWI with a passenger under 16, and held at the Rock County Ja il pending his initial court appearance.