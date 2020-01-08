Janesville fire drives 10 from their homes, Red Cross helping residents

Ten people in Janesville are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross after their duplex caught fire early Wednesday morning.

A passerby reported smoke was coming from a structure in the area of Harvard Drive and N. Crosby Avenue at 3:40 a.m., according to the Janesville Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, a two-unit side-by-side duplex had smoke coming from the attic and residents were evacuating 2604 Harvard Dr.

The fire found in the attic and a common wall between residences was knocked down quickly. The fire caused damage to both units and the common attic area, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The fire started in the area of a bathroom exhaust fan in the 2604 Harvard Dr. side, and impacted 2602 Harvard Dr.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of both units, five adults and one child from 2602 Harvard Dr. and three adults and one child from 2604 Harvard Dr.

The total property damage was determined to be $90,000 and 22 firefighters were reported on scene for the incident, according to the fire department.

Alliant Energy assisted at the scene along with the Janesville Police Department.