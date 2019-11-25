Janesville gets $800K in federal money to improve city bus fleet

The City of Janesville received $800,000 in federal grants to upgrade its fleet of buses, the city announced Nov. 21.

The money comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation program that helps cities buy and fix their fleets.

Representative Bryan Steil said in a release last Thursday:

“DOT’s investment in Janesville improves our public infrastructure. This money will provide Janesville residents with enhanced public transportation options. Thanks to City Manager Mark Freitag for his efforts to make Janesville a competitive city to receive these funds.”