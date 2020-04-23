Janesville law enforcement to patrol Milton Ave. for reckless drivers this weekend

Janesville police said there will be extra traffic enforcement on Milton Avenue for the weekend of April 25.

Police said area law enforcement agencies will be conducting "high volume traffic enforcement" to curb reckless driving behaviors, racing, speeding and anti-social behavior in the Milton Avenue corridor.

The Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff's Office will participate in the patrol.

Police said in a press release Thursday, "if you plan on 'cruising' this weekend, you're safer at home."