Janesville looking to build volunteer nurses database

The City of Janesville’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has issued a call on Wednesday for volunteer nurses to help support the fight against COVID-19 by staffing potential medical shelters.

At this time, the Janesville EOC is only developing a list of volunteers. These services are not currently being activated, according to the City of Janesville.

Nurses who are interested in joining the list will be required to provide the following:

- Name

- Address

- Phone number

- Prior nursing experience

- Nursing Degree

Interested and able volunteers should call the City of Janesville Community Support Hotline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (608) 373-6027 to be added to the list.