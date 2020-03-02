Janesville man accused of 7th OWI offense

An early morning traffic stop in Janesville over the weekend landed a 39-year-old man in jail facing what would be his seventh OWI conviction.

According to the Janesville Police Department, an officer stopped Ladell T. Herron around 2:30 a.m. Friday after he allegedly didn’t stop at the flashing red light at the Centerway and N. Parker Dr. intersection.

The officer who stopped him reported spotting signs that Herron was intoxicated and conducted a field sobriety test. Herron was then taken into custody and booked into the Rock County Jail on counts of OWI – 7th offense, operating after revocation, failure to stop for flashing red signal, and a probation violation.

He reportedly refused to submit to a blood test. One was performed after investigators obtained a search warrant for the blood draw. The results of that test were still pending at the time of the release.

