Janesville man arrested for 3rd OWI in Sauk Co., sheriff says

A Janesville man was arrested for his third OWI after his Jeep was stuck in the snow along a Sauk County highway, says Sheriff Chip Meister.

Sauk County dispatch sent deputies to the crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Ski High Road in the Town of Sumpter on Saturday at 2:20 a.m.

Deputies said they found Robert Stowell and his Jeep stuck in the snow-covered median.

They said during the investigation, the 37-year-old was arrested for his third OWI. Stowell was also arrested for making threats to an officer and THC possession.