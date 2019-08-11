Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI offense

A Janesville resident was arrested for a 4th OWI offense which is considered a felony.

On Saturday evening at 8:00pm, a Janesville police officer stopped 26-year-old Jonathan Colson in the area of E. Milwaukee Street and Richards Court for several traffic violations.

According to Janesville PD, Colson showed signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming seven beers prior to driving.

Colson had three prior OWI convictions, a revoked driving status, and was subject to a .02 BAC.

Janesville police tried to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Testing but Colson refused to perform and was arrested for fourth offense OWI.

He was also cited for Operating with a Revoked Driving Status.

Colson is currently being held in the Rock County where he's awaiting his initial appearance.

