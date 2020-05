Authorities say they arrested a man for his 4th OWI after being found unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Janesville Police say they were called to the McDonalds on N. Pontiac Dr. after a man was found unconscious in a car.

When officers arrived they found 42-year-old Robert Luek in the driver's seat of the vehicle. They say he showed signs of being impaired by a narcotic. After failing a field sobriety test Luek was arrested for 4th Offense OWI.