A Janesville man was arrested for his 6th OWI offense after showing signs of impairment during a traffic stop.

Around 12:23 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, Janesville Police stopped a driver for traffic related violations near Center Ave and W. Court Street.

The investigating officer noticed signs of impairment in 50-year-old Lance Stewart and arrested him.

Stewart has five prior OWI convictions and is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.