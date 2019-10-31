Janesville man arrested for fourth OWI in the snow

A man was for his fourth OWI in the snow Wednesday night in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers pulled over 47-year-old Timothy Mortimer for a traffic violation at 8:15 p.m. Police said they noticed Mortimer had signs of impairment and smelled intoxicants coming from the car.

Officers put Mortimer through standard field sobriety tests and confirmed he was impaired, a breath test was also given and according to police, the 47-year-old was over the legal limit to drive.

Mortimer has three prior OWI convictions. He was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail, charged with his fourth OWI.