Janesville man arrested for his 11th OWI

A man from Janesville was arrested Tuesday morning on a felony charge for his 11th OWI, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies say they were called to a home on the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 51 around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Before they got to the scene, deputies say 64-year-old Peter Hansen Smith left in a blue Buick.

Smith was eventually pulled over the allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before he got in his car. Smith was then placed under arrest.

He will be in court on Wednesday March 11th.

