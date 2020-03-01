Janesville man arrested for shooting 19-year-old woman

A Janseville man is in custody, after officials say he shot a woman Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:30 Sunday afternoon n the 4000 block of South County Highway G in La Prairie Township.

Officials say negligent handling of a firearm resulted in a round being discharged, and fired into a 19-year-old woman's abdomen.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Kolton R. Downing of Janesvillle was arrested on multiple counts, including causing injury by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun or armor piercing round during crime, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No word on the victim's condition.

