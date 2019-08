A Janesville man is behind bars after getting his 8th OWI offense Friday.

Janesville police say Daniel Knopes, 59, was pulled over by officers after driving erratically in the area of Crosby Avenue and Harvard Drive around 8 a.m.

Knopes had a revoked driving status for O.W.I. and seven prior convictions for O.W.I.

Police say he was taken to RCSO jail and submitted to a blood draw. He was held at the jail for this incident and a probation hold.