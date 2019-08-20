Janesville man finds bullet hole in pickup truck after Beltline shootout

A Janesville father was driving his son to gymnastics in Madison on Friday, Aug. 16, when he was caught in a gun battle on the Beltline Highway.

Dennis Ryan said he saw a white car weaving in and out of traffic in the morning. He said he heard what sounded like a car scraping the guard rail or a tire popping.

Ryan said when he got to his son's practice, he learned about the shootout on the Beltline between a white Chevy Mailibu and a dark-colored Dodge Durango.

According to the Madison Police Department, the vehicles were playing a "game of cat and mouse" on the Beltline and one witness said it looked like a road rage incident. Police said both cars were firing at each other near the Rimrock Road exit.

Ryan said he didn't notice the bullet hole in the tailgate of his pickup truck until he noticed the backup camera was not working. He said he was shocked someone shoot on a busy highway and thankful the damage wasn't worse.

Ryan believes if he was in traffic a half-second earlier, the bullet would have hit the passenger side of his truck where his son was sitting.

Ryan reported the damage to Madison police. Police recovered both vehicles, but the occupants were not found. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

