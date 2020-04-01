Janesville man pleads not guilty in toddler's death

A Janesville man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed his girlfriend's young daughter.

Thirty-year-old Steven Horan enter his plea Wednesday to first-degree reckless homicide in Rock County. According to the complaint, Horan lived at a home with his girlfriend and her 15-month-old daughter.

The Janesville Gazette reports he was caring for the girl when she suffered the fatal injuries on March 7. The complaint says Horan was alone with the girl at the time, and her mother came home to find her lifeless. Police say the girl was beaten.

An official cause of death has not been made public.