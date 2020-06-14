Janesville man pulls gun and threatens family while hiking, police say

A Janesville man was arrested after he pulled a gun and threatened to kill a family that was hiking Sunday afternoon, says Janesville police.

The family, which included a dog and a one-month-old baby, was walking on the Ice Age Trail through northwest Janesville around 12:25 p.m. when police say Thomas M. Baker approached them about their dog being off leash.

When one of them went to secure the dog, the family said Baker pulled out a handgun and threatened them before leaving the area.

Nobody was hurt.

Janesville police say the 73-year-old was tracked down and arrested arrested near the pavilion at Riverside Park.

They say he was still in possession of the gun.

