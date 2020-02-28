Janesville man with 'YOLO' tattoo on head arrested after police chase

A Janesville man with a tattoo that reads “YOLO” on his forehead was arrested after police say he didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over.

Police say they tried to pull over 29-year-old Zachary Terpstra for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Randall Ave. and Milwaukee Street at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say he never stopped and a short chase ensued. Officers later found Terpstra driving on Erie Drive near Hyacinth Ave, but again, he took off.

Police eventually executed a search warrant at his apartment on Madison Street and he was arrested.

Terpstra is charged with felony fleeing, felony warrant through Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and Recklessly Endangering Safety/Domestic Violence. Police say during the chase, they noticed a woman in the front passenger seat who was crying.

“YOLO” is an acronym that stands for “you only live once”. Terpstra has the acronym tattooed over his left eye.