Janesville non-profit receives grant to combat sexual violence

A Rock Co. non-profit focused on preventing youth substance abuse is now working to combat sexual violence.

Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change (JM4C) works to prevent issues before they happen, such as prescription drug take-backs and keeping alcohol out of minors’ hands. With a new $70,000 grant from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, the group hopes to expand its reach.

Erin Davis, the director of JM4C, said domestic violence incidents in Rock Co. are higher than the state average.

“For domestic violence incidents in 2017, we had 727 per 100,000 residents,” she said.

Davis said right now, the non-profit focuses on substance abuse, but thanks to the grant they are able to branch out. According to JM4C, Rock Co. has the 7th highest rate of sexual offenses when compared to all 72 counties in the state.

“Hopefully in the future we can do better, we can make the community better, so that this doesn’t happen to someone else,” she said.

JM4C will partner with several agencies to create a sexual violence prevention team. One of those agencies is the Sexual Assault Recovery Program (SARP) serving Rock and Green counties.

Kelsey Hood- Chirstenson, the director of SARP, said they are excited to partner with a group focused solely on prevention.

“It’s not taking a national prevention campaign and bringing it here. It is going to create something local and we can really harness that power, speak to the local efforts, local resources and local community,” she said.

Davis said the goal is to ultimately eliminate the need for

recovery programs.

"We would rather not have survivor services because there doesn't need to be survivors if we can prevent the issue from happening to begin with,” she said.

Davis said the grant lasts four years. The team is still in the planning process, but will meet with agencies ranging from Rock Co. Public Health to UW-Extension in Feb.

