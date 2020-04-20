Janesville officers cleared in officer-involved shooting

The Rock County District Attorney’s Office has cleared the Janesville Police Department officers of any criminal wrongdoing stemming from an officer-involved shooting last month that left one man wounded.

In a statement released Monday, prosecutors called it “abundantly clear” the officers acted within the law and had made several attempts to disarm the individual, identified as Christian A. Cargill, before the officer opened fire.

The report noted that officers had already urged Cargill to drop the hunting knife, which he had been holding to his own neck when they first arrived, and tried electronic control devices and foam bullets to no avail. Even after being shot in the shoulder and leg, prosecutors say, he continued to struggle with the knife in hand and at one point started to try to cut his neck. It reportedly took eight officers to subdue him.

According to the DOJ, the patrol officer who fired the shots, Lyle Hollingshead, was placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The 26-year-old Hollingshead has been with the Janesville Police Department for four years, it noted.

The incident started with what Police Chief David Moore described as a “particularly violent crash” on March 26, around 2:40 p.m., near the U.S. Highway 14/Humes Rd. and I-39/90 interchange.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cargill’s truck went off the right side of the interstate, down an embankment, and struck a power pole. The person who reported the wreck told emergency responders the driver was holding a knife to his neck. The knife, which had a six-inch blade, was still there when officers got to the scene. Upon arrival, officers moved to clear everyone else away, so they wouldn’t get injured, and kept him from walking onto the Interstate, where he could potentially cause a crash.

After Cargill was taken into custody, he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. While treating him, prosecutors say, doctors found a bolt in his stomach, which Cargill claimed he swallowed after seeing the officers in an attempt to kill himself. Cargill was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Investigators with the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says Cargill told them he had moved from Oklahoma as a way to stop smoking methamphetamine every day. He said knew he was dealing with police officers, but thought they were corrupt and working with the mafia.

He reportedly added that he was holding the knife to his throat because he did not want to be tortured by the Aryan Brotherhood, from whom he had purchased meth. Investigators noted he did not say why the Aryan Brotherhood or the mafia might be after him.

The District Attorney’s Office added that that it will now work with the Janesville Police Department to determine what charges Cargill should face for the confrontation.