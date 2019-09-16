Janesville officials report uptick in dark storefronts amid business boom

Business is booming in Janesville: New restaurants and shops are opening their doors - even though some storefronts remain locked up tight.

If you take a stroll down Milwaukee Street, you may see a handful of dark storefronts, but regardless of the empty spaces, economic development officials say Janesville is still on the right track.

It's all part of the ‘Arise’ program, an investment into downtown Janesville to make it the centerpiece of the community.

“It will spur other private investment in these various buildings and bring other businesses downtown and other people to patronize the businesses,” says Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price.

Economic development officials say they have seen a one percent uptick in vacant space. But it's just a bump in the road.

"It has to do with business cycles,” Price says. “The Milwaukee Street Bridge project has gone longer than we thought."

He says the prolonged bridge closure is putting a strain on traffic, but it's a short-term pain for long term gain.

Once the bridge is reopened, Price says more businesses will move downtown and those vacant spaces will fill up.

"It doesn't happen overnight. It takes time and that's going to be a couple few years. If we can continue on the good trend we're on now, it will work out in the end,” he says.

Kari Reentz, owner of Velvet & Tulle Boutique, set up shop in the heart of downtown Janesville in January of last year. She says so far, so good.

"At some point I just decided we needed a boutique in Janesville because every weekend I was going to Madison to shop,” Reentz says.

"I have seen a ton of activity. Not just places opening up but a lot of positivity coming to downtown with a lot of improvements going on,” she added.

But a handful of dark storefronts still linger.

Reentz says it's not half as bad as it was when she opened her doors over a year ago.

"We actually own the building here and we saw a considerable amount of vacant space and quite frankly I see it filling up,” Reentz says.

Economic development officials say they're going to work on the east side of the river next year. Officials say construction and redevelopment of the town square will be done by the end of next year.

