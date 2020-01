The Janesville Police Department is hoping newly released photos will help people identify those responsible for a gas station theft.

The police department posted the photos Wednesday morning on their Facebook page.

The theft occurred at the BP gas station located at 1951 Center Avenue on Monday night.

If anyone has information on the people in the surveillance images, call Janesville Police at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.