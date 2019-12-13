Janesville police locates suspects caught on home surveillance camera

The Janesville Police Department is thanking everyone who submitted tips to help them locate the suspects in a robbery that was caught on tape by a home surveillance camera.

Investigators released some of the footage, which showed the pair rooting through one of the rooms. At one point, they could both be heard talking about the burglary.

The break-in happened on December 10 at a home on Sharon Street.

Police have not released any information about the suspects, only saying they had been identified and were in custody.