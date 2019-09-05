Janesville police go undercover for pedestrian safety

The Janesville Police Dept. is taking a unique approach to safety by going undercover to warn drivers about pedestrian safety.

Sgt. Brian Vaughn said a pedestrian was a hit and killed by a car in early Aug. and the city had received complaints about cars not stopping for people walking across the street. Because of this, the department decided to put an emphasis on warning drivers of the dangers.

"We have a designated spot so the officer knows when he can start walking out to make it fair to the motorist,” he said.

On Thursday, Officer Peter Cronin dressed in normal street clothes and continually walked across a busy crosswalk on Main St. downtown near the Olde Towne Mall.

“No, definitely not a typical day,” he said.

Cronin said the idea is to see if people will stop for him. If a driver failed to stop, police waiting nearby could pull them over.

Sgt. Vaughn said this is tactic is a first for the department. He said police did one random enforcement at the same crosswalk the previous week without an undercover officer and issued seven warnings. He said on Thursday, the department issued 24 warnings total at two separate locations.

One woman who lives on Main St., Barb Wise, said she uses the crosswalk daily and has complained to the city about people not stopping.

"It is frustrating. I mean there are lights, a button," she said.

Wise said she was glad to see the police presence.

"I use this crosswalk more than anyone, and I use it because it’s supposed to be quite safe," she said.

Sgt. Vaughn said if drivers fail to yield to a pedestrian, they could face a fine of up to about $330.

He said the random enforcement will continue into next week at several busy crosswalks in the city. He said pedestrians do not always have the right away and must yield to drivers where there is no intersection or crosswalk, or where the pedestrian does not have a green or “walk” signal.

He said people are to walk on and along the left side of a highway when not walking on a sidewalk. This does not apply to bicyclists.

