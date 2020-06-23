Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office identify suspects in Blu Astor Cabaret shooting

Janesville police and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find two men wanted in a shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret.

Police said four people were shot at the gentlemen’s club on U.S. Highway 51 around 2 a.m. on June 20. They were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities believe the victims were not the targets of the gunfire.

The men were identified as 27-year-old Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amura Wiggins and 27-year-old Damont "Gold Mouth" Deandre Green.

People should not approach them and should call 911 immediately.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7926 or use

.