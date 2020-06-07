Janesville police investigate gas station robbery

Janesville police are looking for a man that robbed JR Quick Mart, implying he had a gun.

Officers say around 1:19 a.m., the man entered the gas station. He made a gesture gesture under his clothing leading the clerk to believe he was armed. No weapon was displayed.

The man demanded money from the attendant and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.