Janesville police investigating armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Janesville on Saturday night.

A report of an armed robbery at the Stop-N-Go at 1604 E. Racine came to the Janesville Police Department at 10:24 p.m.

The Stop-N-Go employee reported a man wearing a black jacket, gray winter hat and a face mask entered the store and "demanded all of the money," according to the department.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and two packs of Newport cigarettes prior to leaving the store.

The man never displayed a gun, but the employee believed, based on his actions, that the suspect had a gun in his jacket pocket.

The suspect was not found and has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department.