Janesville police looking for hit and run suspects

The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for help to find hit and run suspects.

The hit and run occurred at the Smokers World parking lot at 2622 East Milwaukee Street in Janesville. It occurred on Aug. 3 at 10:25 a.m.

According to a witness on the scene, a late model Lexus sedan with temporary Wisconsin tags hit an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. This caused the driver's side rear door of the unoccupied vehicle to be crushed in.

Janesville police said that the driver of the Lexus, pictured in their Facebook post wearing a black top, stopped the car, and got out to look at the damage. The driver then switched seats with the passenger of the car, who then drove them away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville PD at 608-755-3100.