Janesville police partner with video doorbell company

Janesville police said they have partnered with Ring, the company that makes Ring Video Doorbells, to communicate and interact with the community.

Police said they will have the ability to communicate with citizens who upload videos from their Ring devices, or another home security system, to the Ring Neighbors app.

Residents do not have to have a Ring device or security system to use the digital neighborhood app.

Once downloaded, residents can use the app to:

View neighborhood activity



Share crime and safety related videos, photos and text



Receive regional safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and selected crime and safety news sources.

New and existing users of the app will be able to upload video from their Ring devices, or other home security systems, to the portal. Citizens without Ring devices or home security systems can still join the Neighbors app to view content and comment on existing pools, according to police.

The police department will also be able to request video from portal users within a geographical range of an incident it is investigating. Posts made by app users other than law enforcement do not display the user's identity or location.

Law enforcement can only view content residents have publicly posted to the Neighbors app, or content they decided to share with law enforcement in response to a specific request.

Janesville police said Ring currently works with more than 400 law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including several in the state of Wisconsin.

"Ring launched the Neighbors app in May of 2018 as part of their mission to support safer neighborhoods and more connected communities by creating a free tool for residents and local law enforcement to share real-time local crime and safety information -- whether or not they own a Ring device," police said.

The Neighbors app is available for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices. You can text "JOINTODAY" to 555888 to receive a link to download the app.

Police added, like other social media platforms, law enforcement participation on the Neighbors app is not meant to replace 911. If residents see a crime occur, they are encouraged to immediately report the incident by dialing 911 or the Rock County Communications Center non-emergency number of 608-757-2244.