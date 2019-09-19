Janesville police respond to possible swatting call

Janesville police said a man and woman may have been victims of a swatting call on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Harding Street around 8 a.m. for a report of a male and a female involved in a disturbance with a gun.

Officers secured the area and made several attempts to contact occupants inside the residence. Police made entry, and a man and woman were found inside.

Police did not find a gun, and the man and woman said there were no problems and no disturbance. They told police they have been the victims of harassment, and police said information gathered at this point indicates this was a swatting call.

The incident is under investigation. Police said no arrests have been made.