Janesville police seek stray cat that bit citizen

Janesville police say they're looking for an orange and white tabby cat that bit a citizen Christmas Day morning.

Police say the stray cat bit someone in the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue Wednesday morning.

The cat had been seen in the area frequently, and the cat bit someone who was trying to catch it and turn it over to police.

Anyone who has seen the cat is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-756-3636.