Janesville police set up 2 substations as part of coronavirus response

The Janesville Police Department is making big changes to make sure its officers and staff do not get exposed to the coronavirus. Department officials hope the new plan will reduce an employee chance of being exposed from 80 percent to 20 percent.

In its biggest change, the police department set up two substations at local schools. One of them will be located at Marshall Middle School, 25 Pontiac Dr., while the other one will be inside Franklin Middle School, 450 N. Crosby Ave.

Officers assigned to those substations will work out of those substations only, police said. The officers will be split up evenly between them and the main police station, with each getting 18 people.

Inside the police stations, the patrol staff who work on the bottom floor will be required to stay on that level, while those who work on the second level, including detectives and clerks will have to remain up there, according to the new restrictions.

In addition, there will be two off-site teams, who will work separately from other officers and will not respond in the field.

A Calls for Response group will focus on the parts of town that take up an outsized portion of their time and work to reduce the number of future calls. It will work out of the Janesville Senior Center.

