Janesville reduces number of polling places for April 7 election

The City of Janesville will have fewer locations where people can go vote in the upcoming election and presidential primary. According to the city, the Clerk-Treasurer’s officer has reduced and combined the number of polling places ahead of the April 7 voting.

Voters who normally cast their ballots at the Library or at City Hall will still do so at those locations.

All other locations have been consolidated into two spots, the old Sears store at 2500 Milton Ave. and the Job Center at 1900 Center Ave. Here is how it will break down (the old location is listed under each of the new ones):

Sears



New Life Assembly of God

Church of Latter-Day Saints

St. Mark’s Church

First Lutheran Church

Blain Supply

Job Center



Job Center

Mt. Calvary Church

Faith Lutheran Church

All polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the City is “highly encourage(ing)” people to vote with an absentee ballot.

In-person absentee voting can be done at the Janesville City Hall, on the first floor of the Wall Street Entrance, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until Friday, April 3. The Clerk Treasurer’s Office will also be doing in-person absentee balloting on April 3 only and will be there until 5 p.m.

The Clerk-Treasurer’s Office reportedly picked the new locations because they will allow for greater social distancing. Poll workers will also take the following steps, per the City:

