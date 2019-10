The Janesville rest area along the southbound I-39/90 lanes in Rock County will be closed starting Oct. 21.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the closure on Thursday.

The rest area will be closed until Nov. 15. Crews will be completing ramp connections to the rest area, as well as expanding truck parking. The closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

Access to WIS 26 and US 14 interchanges in Janesville will remain open.