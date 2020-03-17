Janesville school district sends letter to community regarding coronavirus outbreak

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- The School District of Janesville sent out a letter to the community outlining plans "surrounding the public health emergency that closed our schools" on Tuesday.
Read the full letter to the SDJ community here:
Dear School District of Janesville Families:
I want to thank each of you for your patience and understanding as we all navigate the unchartered and almost constantly changing territory surrounding the public health emergency that closed our schools. Everything we assumed to be constant and stable last week, is now in an ever changing state of flux. Please understand the District leadership team and administration are doing all they can to provide you with information, updates, and practices that will help us get through this together. We know this has been a frustrating experience for you, and be assured, we are trying to do everything we can to lessen that frustration. We have sent a lot of information to you over the past several days, and we realize that the information we provide may not answer all of your questions. We are, however, providing you with the best information we have at the time.When we have new information, we will provide it. When we have new guidance from health officials, we will adapt/modify our actions. We promise to remain true to our core mission –which is to serve the children and families of Janesville. All of our employees will continue to serve this community in the best way they are able to, attending to the needs of children far beyond traditional norms and community expectations.When this situation first broke last Friday afternoon, the message from the Governor and state health officials was that we should close schools until April 6, 2020. They indicated then that the closure could continue depending on the severity of the public health emergency due to COVID-19. With a new declaration from the Governor today, we now know that schools are “closed for the duration of the public health emergency.” In other words,we do not know when schools will reopen for students.Because of the abrupt nature of the school closure, children left school for the weekend expecting to return for a week of school before their spring break. They didn’t have time to gather personal belongings, instruments, devices, etc. With the new declaration of an indefinite end date to our closure, we are asking families to come to their school(s) on Wednesday, April 18, 2020, sometime between 7:30 AM and 6:30 PM, to remove all belongings (much like they would at the end of a school year). Families will be able to collect their children’s items, clear out lockers, and receive details about online enrichment learning resources and how families will be able to access meals during the closure.
If you cannot make it to school on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to retrieve items and check out a device (Chromebook, for example), then we ask that you email your child’s principal to make other arrangements.We have already implemented a plan to provide families with access to meals during weekdays, and those meals will continue to be available throughout the closure. Details are available on our SDJ COVID-19 web site (https://www.janesville.k12.wi.us/resources/covid-19-district-information). On the same site, we will be posting a list of online learning resources parents can use with their children during the closure. We are in the process of creating more substantive online virtual learning lessons/plans that will be used as school closure extends beyond April 6, 2020. This is another reason we have asked parents to come to school to make sure they are able to check out an internet accessing device for their child(ren).
Thank you does not adequately express my gratitude for how our community has rallied for the safety of all. We will do right by our children, and appreciate the trust you have put in us to prepare them for a brighter future.
Respectfully,Steve Pophal, Superintendent