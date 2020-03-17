Janesville school district sends letter to community regarding coronavirus outbreak

The School District of Janesville sent out a letter to the community outlining plans "surrounding the public health emergency that closed our schools" on Tuesday.

In the letter, Superintendent Steve Pophal asked district families to retrieve any belongings left behind at their school, on April 18 between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., "much like they would at the end of the school year."

Families can also pickup materials students might need for online classes during the closure, such as Chromebooks.

The school district is offering students free and reduced meals while schools are closed. Details can be found on SDJ's website here.

Other plans are still in the works.

"We are in the process of creating more substantive online virtual learning lessons/plans that will be used as school closure extends beyond April 6, 2020," according to superintendent Pophal.

"Everything we assumed to be constant and stable last week, is now in an ever changing state of flux. Please understand the District leadership team and administration are doing all they can to provide you with information, updates, and practices that will help us get through this together," Pophal wrote in the letter.

Read the full letter to the SDJ community here: