2 Janesville schools on lockdown as police search for armed and dangerous suspect

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Police Department are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in the Rockvale Trailer Park.

Parents of students in the School District of Janesville were notified Friday afternoon by district officials that Blackhawk Technical College and Rock University High School are in lockdown. The school district also states the trailer park, located at 6219 South Highway 51, is also closed and locked down.

The school district says any student living at the trailer park will need to be picked up by a parent if the suspect is not apprehended by 3 p.m.

Students will not be loading Rockvale buses and arrangements are being made to keep students supervised until parents are able to pick them up.